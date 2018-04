April 26 (Reuters) - Kimco Realty Corp:

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE $0.39

* SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $0.72 TO $0.79

* NAREIT FFO & FFO AS ADJUSTED PER DILUTED SHARE GUIDANCE FOR 2018 UNCHANGED