BRIEF-Kimco Realty reports Q3 FFO per share $0.39

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Kimco Realty Corp

* Kimco Realty reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 FFO per share $0.39

* Kimco Realty Corp sees ‍ 2017 NAREIT FFO $1.55 - $1.56​

* Kimco Realty Corp sees ‍ 2017 FFO as adjusted $1.51 - $1.52​

* Kimco Realty Corp qtrly FFO as adjusted $0.38 ‍​

* Kimco Realty Corp - ‍Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, resulted in minimal damage to company’s properties located in Texas and Florida​

* Kimco Realty Corp - ‍there was no impact on any of company's properties in California due to recent wildfires during Q3 of 2017​