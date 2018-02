Feb 1 (Reuters) - Kimco Realty Corp:

* KIMCO REALTY REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 TRANSACTION ACTIVITY

* KIMCO REALTY CORP - DURING Q4, SOLD 16 SHOPPING CENTERS FOR $234.2 MILLION

* KIMCO REALTY - FOR 2018, EXPECTS PRO-RATA SHARE OF DISPOSITIONS, NET OF ACQUISITIONS, TO RANGE BETWEEN $700 MILLION TO $900 MILLION