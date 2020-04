BRIEF-Kimco Realty Says CEO Conor Flynn Tested Positive For Covid-19

April 6 (Reuters) - Kimco Realty Corp:

* KIMCO REALTY - ON APRIL 3,CO ANNOUNCED THAT CONOR FLYNN, CO’S CEO, TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS DISEASE 2019 (COVID-19)

* KIMCO REALTY CORP - FLYNN HAS CONTINUED TO PERFORM HIS RESPONSIBILITIES AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AT ALL TIMES

* KIMCO REALTY - FULL SUCCESSION PLANS FOR SENIOR EXECUTIVES INCLUDING TEMPORARY DELEGATION OF RESPONSIBILITIES TO OTHER LEADERS WITHIN ORGANIZATION