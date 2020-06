June 10 (Reuters) - Kimia Biosciences Ltd:

* KIMIA BIOSCIENCES LTD SAYS GOT PERMISSION TO MANUFACTURING AND MARKET ‘OBETICHOLIC ACID’ BY CENTRAL DRUGS STANDARD CONTROL ORGANIZATION

