BRIEF-Kin And Carta Initiates A Cost Reduction Programme Across Business

April 1 (Reuters) - Kin and Carta PLC:

* KIN AND CARTA PLC - UNTIL SCALE AND DURATION OF DISRUPTION DUE TO VIRUS IS MORE CLEAR, WILL NOT BE PROVIDING FURTHER GUIDANCE

* KIN AND CARTA PLC - DECISION TO WITHDRAW ITS RECOMMENDATION TO PAY PREVIOUSLY PROPOSED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 0.65 PENCE PER SHARE

* KIN AND CARTA PLC - INITIATED A COST REDUCTION PROGRAMME ACROSS BUSINESS

* KIN AND CARTA PLC - TARGETED REDUNDANCIES AND FURLOUGHS, AS WELL AS VOLUNTARY PAY REDUCTIONS FOR EXECUTIVES AND STAFF

* KIN AND CARTA - DO NOT SEE LIQUIDITY CONSTRAINTS BUT EXPECT POTENTIAL TECHNICAL BREACH OF CURRENT NET DEBT TO EBITDA COVENANT FOR A PERIOD OF TIME

* KIN AND CARTA PLC - CURRENT SITUATION CAUSES US TO BE CAUTIOUS ABOUT NEAR-TERM PROSPECTS