BRIEF-Kin And Carta Says On Track To Meet FY Expectations With No Impact From Covid-19 To Date

March 11 (Reuters) - Kin and Carta PLC:

* KIN AND CARTA PLC - HALF YEAR RESULTS

* KIN AND CARTA PLC - ON TRACK TO MEET FULL-YEAR EXPECTATIONS WITH NO IMPACT FROM COVID-19 TO DATE

* KIN AND CARTA PLC - CONTINUING TO ASSESS POTENTIAL COVID-19 RELATED RISKS

* KIN AND CARTA - HY NET REVENUE OF £76.0 MILLION, UP 3%

* KIN AND CARTA - HY ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF £5.4 MILLION

* KIN AND CARTA - HY STATUTORY LOSS BEFORE TAX OF £5.9 MILLION (2019: LOSS OF £1.6 MILLION)

* KIN AND CARTA - HY NET DEBT £39.5 MILLION (31 JULY 2019: £38.4 MILLION)

* KIN AND CARTA PLC - REMAINS CONFIDENT OF AN IMPROVED SECOND HALF

* KIN AND CARTA - NOT EXPERIENCED ANY IMPACT TO DATE, OPTIMISM IS TEMPERED BY UNCERTAINTIES CAUSED BY EFFECTS OF COVID-19