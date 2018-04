April 11 (Reuters) - Kin Yat Holdings Ltd:

* WAS AWARDED PROJECTS MAINLY RELATED TO MANUFACTURE OF VIRTUAL REALITY GAMING PRODUCTS BY EXISTING AMERICAN CUSTOMER

* EXPECTS REVENUE FROM NEW PROJECTS IN FY ENDED MAR 2019 OF OVER 100% OF AVERAGE ANNUAL REVENUE FROM CUSTOMER'S EXISTING PROJECTS IN PAST YEARS