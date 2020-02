BRIEF-Kin Yat Updates On Impact Of Coronavirus Epidemic On Ops

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Kin Yat Holdings Ltd:

* KIN YAT -CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC EXPECTED TO LEAD TO A DEGREE OF ADVERSE IMPACT ON OPERATION & OPERATING ENVIRONMENT IN PRC IN SHORT-RUN

* KIN YAT HOLDINGS- EPIDEMIC EXPECTED TO CAUSE DELAYED RESUMPTION OF FACTORY PRODUCTION AFTER CHINESE NEW YEAR & REDUCED WORKFORCE MOBILITY IN COUNTRY

* KIN YAT HOLDINGS LTD- GROUP IS IN PROCESS OF EMBARKING ON PRODUCTION OF MEDICAL PROTECTIVE FACE MASKS IN PRC

* KIN YAT HOLDINGS LTD - GROUP MAY ALSO CONSIDER TO PRODUCE MEDICAL PROTECTIVE CLOTHING AT LATER STAGE

* KIN YAT HOLDINGS- EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE DAILY PRODUCTION CAPACITY OF ABOUT 264,000 TO 720,000 PIECES OF MASKS IN NEAR FUTURE