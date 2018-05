May 2 (Reuters) - Kinaxis Inc:

* KINAXIS INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* KINAXIS INC - QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE UNDER IFRS 15/16 $36.8 MILLION VERSUS $32.5 MILLION

* KINAXIS INC - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.17

* KINAXIS INC - FOR FY 2018, UNDER IFRS 15/16, SEES TOTAL REVENUE $150 MILLION - $154 MILLION