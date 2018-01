Jan 23 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd:

* KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD - UNITS KINDER MORGAN COCHIN ULC, TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE ULC ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT

* KINDER MORGAN CANADA - FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT EXTENDS CURE PERIOD FOR ANY POTENTIAL DEFAULT DUE TO CONSTRUCTION OF TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT