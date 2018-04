BRIEF-Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd Generated Earnings Per Restricted Voting Share Of $0.10 in Q1

April 18 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd:

* KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED DECLARES DIVIDENDS AND ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

* IN Q1, KML GENERATED EARNINGS PER RESTRICTED VOTING SHARE OF $0.10

* AS OF END OF QUARTER, TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SPEND TOTALED ABOUT $1.1 BILLION ON A CUMULATIVE BASIS

* SAYS “SEEKS CLARITY ON PATH FORWARD, SHAREHOLDER PROTECTION ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT”

* KML HAD A “STRONG” Q1 DUE TO ITS DIVERSE PORTFOLIO OF FEE-BASED ASSETS AND RESILIENT CASH FLOWS

* QTRLY REVENUES $164.2 MILLION VERSUS $164.5 MILLION

* PIPELINES AND TERMINALS SEGMENTS’ COMBINED PERFORMANCE FOR Q1 OF 2018 WAS 6 PERCENT HIGHER THAN SAME PERIOD DURING 2017

* SAYS “DEMAND FOR OUR PIPELINES CONTINUES TO BE STRONG”

* FOR 2018, KML’S BUDGET CONTEMPLATES AN ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.65 PER RESTRICTED VOTING SHARE

* FOR 2018, KML BUDGETED TO INVEST ABOUT $1.9 BILLION IN EXPANSION PROJECTS AND OTHER DISCRETIONARY SPENDING

* FOR 2018, KML ESTIMATES EVERY $0.01 CHANGE IN CANADIAN-TO-U.S. DOLLAR EXCHANGE RATE WOULD IMPACT DCF BY ABOUT $1 MILLION