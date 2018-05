May 16 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd:

* KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED ISSUES STATEMENT

* KINDER MORGAN CANADA SAYS ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO FEDERAL FINANCE MINISTER’S PRESS CONFERENCE EARLIER TODAY

* KINDER MORGAN CANADA SAYS WHILE DISCUSSIONS RELATED TO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION ARE ONGOING; WE ARE NOT YET IN ALIGNMENT AND WILL NOT NEGOTIATE IN PUBLIC.