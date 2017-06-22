BRIEF-Kinder Morgan Canada units enter into credit agreement​

June 22 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Inc:

* Kinder Morgan- ‍on June 16, two subsidiaries of Kinder Morgan Canada Limited, Kinder Morgan Cochin ULC, Trans Mountain Pipeline ULC entered into credit agreement​

* Kinder Morgan - agreement establishing CAD $4.0 billion revolving construction credit facility for purposes of funding Trans Mountain expansion project

* Kinder Morgan Inc - agreement also establishing a CAD $500 million revolving working capital facility, which is available for general corporate purposes

* Kinder Morgan Inc - ‍credit agreement establishing CAD $1.0 billion revolving contingent credit facility​

* Kinder Morgan Inc - co has entered into an equity nomination and support agreement in connection with credit agreement

* Kinder Morgan Inc - credit facilities under credit agreement will mature on June 16, 2022

* Kinder Morgan-co to contribute, at time of each drawdown on construction credit facility/contingent credit facility, equity to unit; Cochin - SEC filing

* Kinder Morgan Inc - co commits to contribute equity to Cochin in an amount sufficient to cause outstanding indebtedness under credit facilities

* Kinder Morgan - co to contribute funded debt for Trans Mountain expansion project not to exceed 60% of total project costs as projected over 6 month period Source text: (bit.ly/2rWvXQL) Further company coverage: