BRIEF-Kinder Morgan, DCP Midstream, Targa Resources to develop GCX pipeline
#Market News
October 4, 2017 / 8:25 PM / in 16 days

BRIEF-Kinder Morgan, DCP Midstream, Targa Resources to develop GCX pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Targa Resources Corp

* Kinder Morgan, DCP Midstream and Targa Resources enter into letter of intent to jointly develop Gulf Coast Express pipeline project

* Capacity of GCX project is expected to be approximately 1.92 billion cubic feet per day​

* Per terms of letter of intent, KMI would build, operate and own a 50 percent interest in GCX project

* DCP Midstream and Targa would each hold a 25 percent equity interest in project

* Expected in-service date of pipeline continues to be scheduled for second half of 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
