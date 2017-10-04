BRIEF-Kinder Morgan, DCP Midstream, Targa Resources to develop GCX pipeline

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Targa Resources Corp
* Kinder Morgan, DCP Midstream and Targa Resources enter into letter of intent to jointly develop Gulf Coast Express pipeline project
* Capacity of GCX project is expected to be approximately 1.92 billion cubic feet per day
* Per terms of letter of intent, KMI would build, operate and own a 50 percent interest in GCX project
* DCP Midstream and Targa would each hold a 25 percent equity interest in project
* Expected in-service date of pipeline continues to be scheduled for second half of 2019