BRIEF-Kinder Morgan Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.22

April 18 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.22

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.21 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.22

* NOW FORECASTS TO INVEST $2.3 BILLION IN GROWTH PROJECTS DURING 2018

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $3.67 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* BOARD HAS APPOINTED DAVID P. MICHELS AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* BOARD NAMED DAX A. SANDERS AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER

* RICHARD D. KINDER WILL REMAIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND STEVEN J. KEAN WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* KINDER MORGAN - “EVEN WITH SUBSTANTIAL DIVIDEND INCREASE, WE STILL EXPECT TO INTERNALLY FUND ALL OF OUR GROWTH CAPITAL WITH SOME EXCESS REMAINING”

* KINDER MORGAN - FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE, EXPECT TO CONTINUE FUNDING ALL GROWTH CAPITAL THROUGH OPERATING CASH FLOWS

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $3.67 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* KINDER MORGAN- GIVEN CURRENT UNCERTAIN CONDITIONS OF TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT, KML IS NOT UPDATING ITS COST, SCHEDULE ESTIMATE AT THIS TIME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: