BRIEF-Kinder Morgan Q2 earnings per share $0.15

* Kinder morgan announces expected 60% dividend increase for 2018 and projects 25% annual dividend growth from 2018 through 2020

* Q2 earnings per share $0.15

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Kinder morgan inc says expects to declare dividends of $0.50 per share for 2017

* Kinder morgan inc says expect to continue to fund all growth capital through operating cash flows with no need for external funding for growth capital at kmi

* Kinder morgan inc - "current project backlog is $12.2 billion, up from $11.7 billion at end of q1"

* Kinder morgan inc - company plans to increase its dividend to $1.00 per share in 2019 and $1.25 per share in 2020, a growth rate of 25 percent annually

* Kinder morgan inc - qtrly revenue $3,368 million versus. $3,144 million last year

* Kinder morgan - as result of ipo of canadian assets, kmi now expects to end year with a net debt-to-adjusted ebitda ratio of approximately 5.2 times

* Kinder morgan inc - as a result of successful ipo of its canadian assets, kmi now expects to end year with growth capital investment of $3.1 billion

* Qtrly natural gas transport volumes were up 3 percent compared to q2 of 2016

* Kinder morgan -natural gas pipelines segment's performance for q2 of 2017 relative to q2 of 2016 was impacted by q3 2016 sale of a 50 percent interest in sng

* Kinder morgan inc - as result of ipo of its canadian assets, kmi now expects to end year with dcf less than 1 percent below budget

* Qtrly natural gas gathered volumes were down 11 percent from q2 of 2016

* Kinder morgan inc - combined gross oil production volumes averaged 52.8 mbbl/d for q2, down 4 percent from 55.3 mbbl/d for same period last year

* Kinder morgan inc - kinder morgan canada contributions were down 7 percent in q2 of 2017 compared to q2 of 2016

* Kinder morgan inc qtrly basic and diluted earnings per common class p share $0.15