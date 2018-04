BRIEF-Kinder Morgan Says Continues To Look At Western Canadian Midstream Assets In Longer Term For M&A - Conf Call

April 18 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Inc:

* KINDER MORGAN ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SAYS EVENTS OF LAST 10 DAYS CONFIRMED VIEW THAT INVESTMENT MAY BE UNTENABLE - CONF CALL

* KINDER MORGAN - CONFIRMS DISCUSSIONS HAVE COMMENCED WITH ALL LEVELS OF GOVERNMENT ON THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT - CONF CALL

* KINDER MORGAN - DEPENDING ON WHAT HAPPENS WITH CAPEX, THERE MAY BE OPPORTUNITY TO BUYBACK SHARES OR PAY DOWN DEBT- CONF CALL

* KINDER MORGAN - WE ARE IN A PERIOD OF CONSIDERABLE TRANS MOUNTAIN UNCERTAINTY; THEREFORE MAKES IT DIFFICULT TO EVALUATE M&A ACTIVITY - CONF CALL

* KINDER MORGAN - CONTINUES TO LOOK AT WESTERN CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS IN LONGER TERM FOR M&A - CONF CALL