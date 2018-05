BRIEF-Kinder Morgan Says Stockholders Approved Proposal Relating To An Annual Sustainability Report

May 14 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Inc:

* KINDER MORGAN INC - KMI STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO AN ANNUAL SUSTAINABILITY REPORT - SEC FILING

* KINDER MORGAN - STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED SIXTEEN DIRECTORS, EACH TO SERVE UNTIL CO’S 2019 ANNUAL MEETING AT ITS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING

* KINDER MORGAN INC - CO’S STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO A REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS

* KINDER MORGAN-STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO ASSESSMENT OF LONG-TERM IMPACTS OF SCENARIOS CONSISTENT WITH CLIMATE CHANGE POLICIES Source bit.ly/2Kov8VE Further company coverage: