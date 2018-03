BRIEF-Kinder Morgan Statement On Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Notice Of Proposed Rulemaking On The Tax Cuts And Jobs Act

March 15 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Inc:

* KINDER MORGAN STATEMENT ON FEDERAL ENERGY REGULATORY COMMISSION NOTICE OF PROPOSED RULEMAKING ON THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

* KINDER MORGAN INC - ‍MANY OF RATES SET ON NEGOTIATED RATE ARRANGEMENTS THAT CO BELIEVES SHOULD NOT BE SUBJECT TO ADJUSTMENT DUE TO CHANGES IN TAX LAW​

* KINDER MORGAN - ACTION BY FERC SHOULD NOT AFFECT NEGOTIATED RATE CONTRACTS & WILL NOT SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACT ASSETS THAT ARE CURRENT CASH TAXPAYERS​

* KINDER MORGAN - ‍TIMING, IMPACT OF FUTURE RATE ADJUSTMENTS, NOT SEEN TO BE MATERIAL TO KMI'S DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW​