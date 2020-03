BRIEF-Kindred Biosciences Announces Mirataz Transaction And Reports Q4 Results

March 16 (Reuters) - Kindred Biosciences Inc:

* KINDRED BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES MIRATAZ® (MIRTAZAPINE TRANSDERMAL OINTMENT) TRANSACTION AND REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* DEAL FOR $43 MILLION

* ENTERED INTO A TRANSACTION FOR SALE OF MIRATAZ TO DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC

* WILL SUBSTANTIALLY REDUCE COMMERCIAL FOOTPRINT

* KINDRED BIOSCIENCES - IN CONNECTION WITH STRATEGIC SHIFT, ELIMINATING ABOUT 53 POSITIONS, REPRESENTING ABOUT ONE-THIRD OF ITS CURRENT WORKFORCE

* KINDRED BIOSCIENCES - PROCEEDS FROM MIRATAZ DEAL, ALONGSIDE REDUCTION IN CO’S WORKFORCE & OPERATIONS, TO EXTEND CASH RUNWAY THROUGH 2022

* KINDRED BIOSCIENCES - WORKFORCE REDUCTION IS ANTICIPATED TO LOWER COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS COST BY APPROXIMATELY $7.1 MILLION ANNUALLY

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.40

* QTRLY NET PRODUCT REVENUES $1.4 MILLION VERSUS $1.3 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.36, REVENUE VIEW $1.3 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA