BRIEF-Kindred Biosciences Announces Positive Results From Pilot Field Efficacy Study Of Its IL-4/IL-13 Sink Molecule Being Developed For The Treatment Of Atopic Dermatitis In Dogs

March 24 (Reuters) - Kindred Biosciences Inc:

* KINDRED BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS FROM PILOT FIELD EFFICACY STUDY OF ITS IL-4/IL-13 SINK MOLECULE BEING DEVELOPED FOR THE TREATMENT OF ATOPIC DERMATITIS IN DOGS

* KINDRED BIOSCIENCES INC - HIGHER SUCCESS RATE WAS OBSERVED IN KIND-025 GROUP OVER PLACEBO GROUP FROM WEEK 1 THROUGH WEEK 4

* KINDRED BIOSCIENCES - POSITIVE EFFICACY SIGNALS WERE ALSO DETECTED WITH OTHER ENDPOINTS INCLUDING 20MM OR HIGHER REDUCTION FROM BASELINE IN PVAS SCORE