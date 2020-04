April 8 (Reuters) - Kindred Biosciences Inc:

* ON APRIL 8, 2020, ENTERED INTO AN AT MARKET OFFERING AGREEMENT WITH H.C. WAINWRIGHT & CO., LLC

* MAY OFFER AND SELL FROM TIME TO TIME SHARES OF COMMON STOCK HAVING AGGREGATE OFFERING PRICE OF UP TO $25.0 MILLION Source text: (bit.ly/3e6br4y) Further company coverage: