June 8 (Reuters) - Kindred Biosciences Inc:

* KINDRED BIOSCIENCES INC - EXPECTS RESTRUCTURING TO BE COMPLETED IN Q3 2020

* KINDRED BIOSCIENCES - TO RECORD CHARGE OF ABOUT $2.3 MILLION FOR SEVERANCE PAYMENTS, HEALTH CARE BENEFITS, EXCLUSIVE OF STOCK COMPENSATION