BRIEF-Kindred Biosciences Receives FDA Approval Of Mirataz For The Management Of Weight Loss In Cats

May 7 (Reuters) - Kindred Biosciences Inc:

* KINDRED BIOSCIENCES RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL OF MIRATAZ™ (MIRTAZAPINE TRANSDERMAL OINTMENT) FOR THE MANAGEMENT OF WEIGHT LOSS IN CATS

* KINDRED BIOSCIENCES INC - U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION'S CENTER FOR VETERINARY MEDICINE APPROVED MIRATAZ FOR MANAGEMENT OF WEIGHT LOSS IN CATS