BRIEF-Kindred Biosciences reports acquisition of Kansas manufacturing plant

June 26 (Reuters) - Kindred Biosciences Inc:
* Kindred Biosciences announces acquisition of Kansas manufacturing plant and execution of commercial manufacturing agreement for Zimeta
* Kindred Biosciences Inc - total purchase price was $3.75 million
* Kindred Biosciences Inc says also announced execution of a commercial manufacturing agreement with Corden Pharma S.P.A for manufacture of Zimeta
* Kindred Biosciences - agreement with Corden Pharma is for initial 3-year term, permits for automatic renewal period of 2-years upon conclusion of initial term
* Says company also announced completion of its ATM financing