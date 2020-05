BRIEF-Kindred Biosciences Reports Covid-19 Vaccine Manufacturing Agreement With Vaxart

May 20 (Reuters) - Kindred Biosciences Inc:

* KINDRED BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES COVID-19 VACCINE MANUFACTURING AGREEMENT WITH VAXART

* KINDRED BIOSCIENCES INC - KINDREDBIO WILL MANUFACTURE VACCINE FOR CLINICAL TRIALS BEGINNING IN SECOND HALF OF 2020

* KINDRED BIOSCIENCES - WILL PRODUCE CANDIDATE VACCINE BULK DRUG SUBSTANCE UNDER GOOD MANUFACTURING PRACTICES

* KINDRED BIOSCIENCES - CO WILL PRODUCE CANDIDATE VACCINE AND PROVIDE IT TO VAXART TO BE FORMULATED INTO A VACCINE TABLET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: