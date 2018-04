April 25 (Reuters) - Kindred Group PLC:

* SAYS GROSS WINNINGS REVENUE AMOUNTED TO GBP 207.8 (153.2) MILLION FOR Q1 OF 2018

* SAYS PROFIT BEFORE TAX FOR Q1 OF 2018 AMOUNTED TO GBP 33.6 (18.2) MILLION

* SAYS UNDERLYING EBITDA FOR Q1 OF 2018 WAS GBP 47.5 (30.3) MILLION

* SAYS OUTSIDE EUROPE, DURING YEAR WE ARE INVESTIGATING IF AND HOW WE CAN LAUNCH ANY OF OUR BRANDS IN USA