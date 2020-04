BRIEF-Kindred Group Update On Initial Impact Of Covid-19

April 2 (Reuters) - Kindred Group PLC:

* KINDRED GROUP UPDATE ON THE INITIAL IMPACT OF COVID-19

* BOARD HAS DECIDED TO CHANGE PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED PROPOSAL ON 2019 DIVIDEND AND WILL RECOMMEND TO AGM THAT NO DIVIDEND IS PAID

* EXPECT IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS ON OUR BUSINESS TO BE TEMPORARY, WITH SPORTS ACTIVITIES GRADUALLY RESUMING DURING OR AFTER SUMMER

* “WHILE CURRENT SITUATION PRESENTS SEVERAL CHALLENGES, I REMAIN VERY POSITIVE ABOUT KINDRED’S FUTURE OUTLOOK “

* KINDRED GROUP - WILL ADAPT COST BASE THROUGH REDUCED LEVELS OF MARKETING SPEND, LOWER OPERATING COSTS AND DELAYING CERTAIN INVESTMENTS

* KINDRED GROUP-GROSS WINNING REVENUE WAS POSITIVELY IMPACTED BY STRONG SPORTS BETTING MARGINS IN PERIOD UP DISRUPTION OF SPORTS IN MIDDLE OF MARCH 2020

* MARGIN BEFORE FREE BETS WAS 12.2 PER CENT FOR QUARTER, COMPARED TO 9.7 PER CENT IN Q1 OF 2019

* FULL IMPACT OF CANCELLED SPORTS EVENTS WAS LARGELY EFFECTIVE FROM 16 MARCH 2020

* KINDRED GROUP-DURING PERIOD 16 MARCH TO 31 MARCH 2020, DAILY AVERAGE GROSS WINNINGS REVENUE WAS GBP 2.2 MILLION, 10% LOWER THAN AVERAGE FY 2019

* TO ENSURE CONTINUITY OF OPERATIONS BY ADJUSTING WAYS OF WORKING SO THAT, WHEREVER POSSIBLE, EMPLOYEES WORK FROM HOME