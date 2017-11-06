BRIEF-Kindred Healthcare Q3 core loss per share $0.11 from continuing operations

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Kindred Healthcare Inc:
* Kindred Healthcare reports third quarter 2017 results
* Q3 core loss per share $0.11 from continuing operations
* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.33 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $1.48 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.44 billion
* Kindred Healthcare Inc - company updates outlook for 2018
* Kindred Healthcare Inc sees for 2018 annual revenues of $6.2 billion, with a range of $6.1 billion to $6.3 billion
* Kindred Healthcare Inc sees for 2018 core diluted EPS from continuing operations of $0.75, with a range of $0.65 to $0.85
* Kindred Healthcare Inc - company is not providing a 2017 outlook
