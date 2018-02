BRIEF-Kindred Healthcare Q4 Core EPS $0.20 From Continuing Operations

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Kindred Healthcare Inc:

* KINDRED HEALTHCARE REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.20 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK

* QTRLY REVENUES $1.48 BILLION VERSUS $1.52 BILLION

* RECORDED A $236.3 MILLION NON-CASH GOODWILL IMPAIRMENT CHARGE IN Q4

* QTRLY GAAP DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WAS $1.65

* SEES 2018 ANNUAL REVENUES OF $6.0 BILLION, WITH A RANGE OF $5.9 BILLION TO $6.1 BILLION

* FOR 2018,SEES CORE DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.75, WITH A RANGE OF $0.65 TO $0.85

* FOR 2018, SEES CORE EBITDA OF $515 MILLION, WITH A RANGE OF $500 MILLION TO $530 MILLION