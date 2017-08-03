FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Kindred Healthcare reports Q2 loss per share $1.36 from continuing operations
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Economy
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2017 / 8:48 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Kindred Healthcare reports Q2 loss per share $1.36 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Kindred Healthcare Inc-

* Kindred Healthcare reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 core earnings per share $0.19 from continuing operations

* Q2 gaap loss per share $1.36 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $1.53 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.48 billion

* Kindred Healthcare Inc- ‍company updates outlook for 2017 and 2018​

* Sees 2018 annual revenues at midpoint of approximately $6.2 billion

* Sees 2018 core ebitdar at midpoint of approximately $830 million

* Sees 2018 core diluted eps from continuing operations at midpoint of approximately $0.80

* Kindred Healthcare Inc- ‍for second half of 2017, we expect our q3 to follow normal seasonal trends, making it softest quarter of year​

* Sees 2017 core ebitdar of $930 million, with a range of $910 million to $950 million

* Kindred healthcare inc - “for second half of 2017, we expect our q3 to follow normal seasonal trends, making it softest quarter of year”

* Kindred Healthcare - due to ongoing,widely reported inpatient volume trends co is expecting to finish year towards lower end of previous outlook range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.