May 8 (Reuters) - Kindred Healthcare Inc:

* KINDRED HEALTHCARE INC QUARTERLY INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.15 PER SHARE

* KINDRED HEALTHCARE INC QUARTERLY REVENUE $1.51 BILLION VERSUS $1.54 BILLION

* KINDRED HEALTHCARE INC QUARTERLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.02 Source text: (bit.ly/2jKEY8W) Further company coverage: