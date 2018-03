March 16 (Reuters) - Kindred Healthcare:

* KINDRED HEALTHCARE - COURT OF CHANCERY FOR DELAWARE DENIED ALL BUT ONE OF BRIGADE CAPITAL’S CLAIMS UNDER MOTION FOR EXPEDITED PROCEEDINGS

* KINDRED HEALTHCARE SAYS COURT OF CHANCERY FOR DELAWARE SCHEDULED STATUS CONFERENCE TO RECEIVE UPDATE ON NARROW DISCOVERY FOR MARCH 22 - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2pfMGeo) Further company coverage: