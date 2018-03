BRIEF-Kindred Healthcare Says Delaware Court Denies Brigade Capital Motion To Enjoin Vote On Co's Transaction With TPG Capital, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, Humana

March 28 (Reuters) - Humana Inc:

* KINDRED HEALTHCARE - DELAWARE COURT DENIES BRIGADE CAPITAL MOTION TO ENJOIN VOTE ON CO’S TRANSACTION WITH TPG CAPITAL, WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON & STOWE, HUMANA

* KINDRED HEALTHCARE - BOARD UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS ALL STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” TRANSACTION WITH TPG CAPITAL, WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON & STOWE, & HUMANA

* KINDRED HEALTHCARE SAYS DELAWARE COURT ALSO DENIED ALL RELIEF BRIGADE CAPITAL SOUGHT IN CONNECTION WITH ITS MOTION FOR PRELIMINARY INJUNCTION - SEC FILING Source text: [bit.ly/2IYWTnE] Further company coverage: