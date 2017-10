Sept 20 (Reuters) - Kindred Healthcare Inc

* Kindred provides estimated impact of Hurricanes Irma and Harvey

* Kindred Healthcare Inc - ‍Expects a one-time pretax earnings impact from Hurricanes Irma and Harvey of approximately $20 million in aggregate for Q3​

* Kindred Healthcare Inc - ‍Company does not expect any significant impact on its financial results in Q4 of 2017 or beyond​ from the hurricanes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: