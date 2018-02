BRIEF-Kindred Q4 pretax profit above expecations​

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Kindred Group Plc:

* SAYS ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF 0.551 (0.310) PER SHARE/SDR,​

* SAYS IN GROSS WINNINGS REVENUE OF GBP 238.0 (152.8) MILLION FOR Q4 OF 2017

* SAYS PROFIT BEFORE TAX FOR Q4 OF 2017 AMOUNTED TO GBP 55.9 (30.1) MILLION

* SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF 0.551 (0.310) PER SHARE/SDR, WHICH IS APPROXIMATELY SEK 6.16 (3.46) PER SHARE/SDR

* SAYS DIVIDEND IS APPROXIMATELY SEK 6.16 (3.46) PER SHARE/SDR AND AMOUNTS TO A PROPOSED DISTRIBUTION TO SHAREHOLDERS OF GBP 125.5 (71.4) MILLION.​

* SAYS IN PERIOD UP TO 11 FEBRUARY 2018, AVERAGE DAILY GROSS WINNINGS REVENUE IN GBP WAS 35 PER CENT HIGHER COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN 2017

* REUTERS POLL: KINDRED Q4 PRETAX PROFIT WAS SEEN AT GPB 49.3 MILLION, GROSS WINNINGS REVENUE AT 231 MILLION, DIVIDEND AT 0.34 GBP