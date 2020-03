BRIEF-Kinepolis Group: Expects Coronavirus To Significantly Impact 2020 Results

March 30 (Reuters) - KINEPOLIS GROUP NV:

* UPDATE IMPACT COVID-19

* BECAUSE OF IMPACT OF COVID-19 VIRUS, KINEPOLIS FOUND ITSELF FORCED TO CLOSE DOORS OF ALL ITS CINEMAS, MOSTLY ON INITIATIVE OF NATIONAL AUTHORITIES

* KINEPOLIS EXPECTS A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON GROUP’S FINANCIAL RESULTS IN 2020

* IMPACT ON AN ANNUAL BASIS WILL DEPEND ON DURATION OF CLOSURE OF CINEMAS IN COUNTRIES WHERE KINEPOLIS OPERATES, AVAILABLE CONTENT AND ON HOW FAST CONSUMER CONFIDENCE WILL RECOVER

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IN THIS CONTEXT, BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KINEPOLIS GROUP DECIDED TO PROPOSE TO GENERAL MEETING OF 13 MAY 2020 NOT TO PAY OUT A DIVIDEND FOR YEAR 2019

* THANKS TO ALREADY TAKEN MEASURES AND MORE MEASURES TO BE TAKEN, WILL HAVE SUFFICIENT CASH AT ITS DISPOSAL TO COPE WITH THIS CRISIS