BRIEF-Kinepolis Group Q1 Visitors Number Down At 8.0 Million Due To Coronavirus

* BUSINESS UPDATE Q1

* ADJUSTED EBITDA INCREASED THANKS TO THE HIGHER REVENUE AND THE FURTHER SUCCESSFUL IMPLEMENTATION OF THE BUSINESS STRATEGY

* KINEPOLIS HAS SUFFICIENT LIQUID ASSETS TO COPE WITH THIS CRISIS

* UP UNTIL THE CLOSURE OF THE CINEMAS DUE TO THE MEASURES RELATING TO THE COVID-19 VIRUS, GROUP RECORDED AN INCREASE IN VISITOR NUMBERS AND FINANCIAL RESULTS, PARTLY AS A RESULT OF ITS RECENT ACQUISITIONS

* RESULTS OF Q1 2020 UP TO AND INCLUDING 12 MARCH (EXCLUDING IMPACT COVID-19)

* Q1 NET ADJUSTED PROFIT AND FREE CASH FLOW ALSO INCREASED

* KINEPOLIS EXPECTS A SEVERE IMPACT ON THE GROUP’S FINANCIAL RESULTS IN 2020

* THE NET FINANCIAL DEBT DECREASED COMPARED TO 31 DECEMBER 2019

* RESULTS OF Q1 2020 (INCLUDING IMPACT COVID-19): NUMBER OF VISITORS FELL BY 9.1% TO 8.0 MILLION

* RESULTS OF Q1 2020 (INCLUDING IMPACT COVID-19): NET PROFIT DECREASED

* RESULTS OF Q1 2020 (INCLUDING IMPACT COVID-19): FREE CASH FLOW IS SHOWING A DECLINE

* RESULTS OF Q1 2020 (INCLUDING IMPACT COVID-19): ADJUSTED EBITDA IS LOWER

* EFFORTS AT MANAGEMENT LEVEL, SUCH AS VOLUNTARY SALARY REDUCTIONS OR POSTPONEMENT OF PAYMENT BY EXECUTIVE AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT, REDUCTION OF FEES FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND POSTPONED PAYMENT OF BONUSES FOR 2019

* RESULTS OF Q1 2020 (INCLUDING IMPACT COVID-19): TOTAL REVENUE DECREASED LESS THAN THE VISITOR NUMBERS IN EACH COUNTRY, EXCEPT IN SPAIN

* AT THE START OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, KINEPOLIS HELD ALMOST € 70.0 MILLION IN LIQUID ASSETS AND A LINE OF CREDIT AMOUNTING TO € 120.0 MILLION

* NEXT MAJOR REPAYMENT OF ITS BONDS WILL NOT TAKE PLACE UNTIL 2022

