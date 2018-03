Feb 28 (Reuters) - Kinepolis Group Nv:

* COURT OF APPEAL MAKES JUDGEMENT IN PROCEDURE REGARDING DECISION OF BELGIAN COMPETITION AUTHORITY TO PARTIALLY CANCEL BEHAVIORAL MEASURES IMPOSED ON KINEPOLIS

* KINEPOLIS SAYS THE COURT OF APPEAL NOW HAS CONCLUDED THAT IT JUDGES THE REASONING OF THE BELGIAN COMPETITION AUTHORITY INSUFFICIENTLY MOTIVATED TO PARTIALLY CANCEL THE BEHAVIORAL MEASURES IMPOSED ON KINEPOLIS