April 5 (Reuters) - KINEPOLIS GROUP NV:

* JOOST BERT CEASES TO EXERCISE HIS MANDATE AS CEO AND BECOMES CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* EDDY DUQUENNE WILL CONTINUE TO RUN THE DAILY MANAGEMENT OF THE COMPANY AS THE SOLE CEO

* PHILIP GHEKIERE, CURRENTLY CHAIRMAN, WILL CONTINUE HIS ROLE AS VICE-CHAIRMAN