BRIEF-Kinepolis To Reopen Cinemas In Various Countries

* KINEPOLIS GROUP TO REOPEN CINEMAS IN VARIOUS COUNTRIES

* ALREADY ON MONDAY, 1 JUNE, KINEPOLIS OPENED ITS 18 DUTCH CINEMAS TO PUBLIC

* IN SPAIN, CINEMAS IN THE VARIOUS REGIONS WILL RESTART OPERATIONS IN STAGES, STARTING WITH VALENCIA ON 5 JUNE

* KINEPOLIS ALSO EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO OPEN DOORS OF ITS NORTH AMERICAN CINEMAS IN COURSE OF JUNE.

* KINEPOLIS WILL CONTINUE TO CAREFULLY MANAGE ITS COST STRUCTURE AND WILL GRADUALLY SCALE UP STAFFING LEVELS IN CINEMAS AS WELL AS IN CINEMA SUPPORT CENTERS

* KINEPOLIS WILL REOPEN ITS CINEMAS IN SWITZERLAND, LUXEMBOURG AND FRANCE FROM 6, 17 AND 22 JUNE, RESPECTIVELY

* WITH REGARD TO REOPENING OF BELGIAN CINEMA COMPLEXES, GROUP EXPECTS DECISION FROM BELGIAN NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL IN VERY NEAR FUTURE