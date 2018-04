April 11 (Reuters) - Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) :

* KINERET® (ANAKINRA) APPROVED IN THE EU FOR THE TREATMENT OF STILL’S DISEASE

* SAYS EU HAS APPROVED AN EXTENSION OF THE INDICATION FOR KINERET (ANAKINRA) TO INCLUDE THE TREATMENT OF STILL’S DISEASE, INCLUDING SYSTEMIC JUVENILE IDIOPATHIC ARTHRITIS (SJIA) AND ADULT-ONSET STILL’S DISEASE (AOSD), IN ALL 28 EUROPEAN UNION (EU) MEMBER STATES. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)