March 24 (Reuters) - Kinetic Mines and Energy Ltd:

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB833.3 MILLION VERSUS RMB807.0 MILLION

* FY REVENUE RMB2,736.1 MILLION VERSUS RMB2,443.4 MILLION

* CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK DOES NOT HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON GROUP’S PRODUCTION

* CORONAVIRUS MAY LEAD TO IMPAIRMENT LOSSES ON TRADE RECEIVABLES AND SALES REDUCTION FROM CUSTOMERS IN FUTURE PERIODS

* CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK MAY IMPACT GROUP'S OPERATIONS & FINANCIAL POSITION