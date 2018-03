March 27 (Reuters) - Kinetics Spin-Off And Corporate Restructuring:

* KINETICS ACQUIRES MEGA FLUID SYSTEMS

* KINETICS SPIN-OFF AND CORPORATE RESTRUCTURING - MEGA FLUID SYSTEMS WILL OPERATE AS A KINETICS COMPANY, BUT WILL MAINTAIN ITS BRAND AND PRODUCT LINE