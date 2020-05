BRIEF-King Fook Sees FY Profit Attributable Of Over HK$5 Mln

May 29 (Reuters) - King Fook Holdings Ltd:

* SEES CONSOLIDATED PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF COMPANY FOR YEAR OF OVER HK$5 MILLION

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO INCREASE IN REVENUE IN RETAIL BUSINESS OF GROUP

* FROM FEBRUARY TO APRIL, GROUP’S REVENUE DROPPED BY ABOUT 42%

* BELIEVES COVID-19 WILL HAVE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON GROUP’S SALES PERFORMANCE IN H1 2020

* CURRENTLY, GROUP’S LIQUIDITY POSITION HAS NOT BEEN MATERIALLY AFFECTED

* DID NOT CARRY OUT ANY STAFF REDUNDANCY OR NO PAY LEAVE MEASURES DURING FEBRUARY TO MAY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: