Feb 23 (Reuters) - King Wai Group Thailand Pcl:

* PROFIT FOR THE YEAR 67.4 MILLION BAHT VERSUS 127.8 MILLION BAHT

* FY REVENUE FROM SALES OF PROPERTY 363.6 MILLION BAHT VERSUS 287.6 MILLION BAHT