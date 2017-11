Nov 6 (Reuters) - Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd

* Disposes shares in Cathay Pacific​

* Due to disposal, group expects to recognize gain of about HK$800​ million

* ‍Deal for HK$5.16 billion

* To sell 378.2 million shares in share capital of Cathay Pacific​

* ‍To divest Cathay shares to Qatar Airways Q.C.S.C​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: