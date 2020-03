March 23 (Reuters) - Kingboard Holdings Ltd:

* PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK60CENTS PER SHARE AND SPECIAL FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK50 CENTS PER SHARE

* FY UNDERLYING NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$3,415.8 MILLION VERSUS HK$4,603.1 MILLION

* GROUP HAS RESUMED WORK AT ALL MAINLAND PLANTS, MOST OF WHICH HAVE RETURNED TO NORMAL PRODUCTION

* FY REVENUE HK$41,160.9 MILLION VERSUS HK$45,994.4 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: