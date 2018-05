May 4 (Reuters) - Kingbook Inversiones Socimi SA:

* TO RUN A CAPITAL INCREASE OF NOMINAL VALUE OF 1.4 MILLION EUROS FULLY SUBSCRIBED BY HOLDREIT SHAREHOLDER

* PREMIUM OF THE CAPITAL INCREASE AMOUNTS TO 5.3 MILLION EUROS AT 3.7800 EURO PER SHARE